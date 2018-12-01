New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Nationals Still Eyeing Infielders
by: Jack Hendon — Mets Merized Online 11m
Good morning, Mets fans! Welcome to the last hot stove rumor roundup of 2018! As the mill continues to turn, more information has emerged surrounding the infield market as well as the state of aff
Tweets
-
Is trading the master spinner a good idea? #LGM @RobbySabo https://t.co/H8SXmGSj9TBlogger / Podcaster
-
It’s only money: Mets should sign Bryce Harper https://t.co/BZSyT4HUoSBlogger / Podcaster
-
God damnit Wilson no one would have noticed(Shouts!) Happy 2019 y'all! (whispers) Dan Vogelbach is still rookie-eligibleBlogger / Podcaster
-
The search to replace Todd Bowles begins https://t.co/zeJJ2NbqvdBlogger / Podcaster
-
To me, this is one of the most interesting baseball stories of the offseason. https://t.co/CDW3bYqWINBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Sleeping with Bieniemy was one of the best Bermanisms. (Maybe behind only Mark Carreon my wayward son).Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets