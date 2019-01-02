New York Mets

The Mets Police
Homer-simpson-tv-sports-pennant

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Back to Work!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

SLACKISH REACTION:  My slacker life of video games and TV is over.  Back to work.  Also that should end 10 days of spinning my wheels on the blog, hopefully typing Mets into Google turns up something other than AAIMBR 2018 Recaps. TV & VIDEO GAMES: ...

Tweets