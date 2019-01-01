New York Mets

Mets Merized

MMO Free Agent Profile: Xavier Cedeño, LHP

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 4m

Xavier CedeñoPosition: LHRPBats/Throws: L/LDate of Birth: August 26th, 1986 (32)Traditional Stats: 2-0, 2.43 ERA, 1 SV, 48 games, 34 K, 33.1 IP, 1.26 WHIP, 9.2 K/9, 4.3 BB/9Advanced

Tweets