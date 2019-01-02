New York Mets
Darryl Strawberry’s strong weed warning for athletes
by: Noah Bressner — New York Post 2m
Former Mets star Darryl Strawberry doesn’t think athletes should use marijuana as a pain reliever. He said on Wednesday that weed is a gateway drug that can lead to other drug addiction
