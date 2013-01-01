New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

These free agents on Mets' radar as they continue to build 2019 roster

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

With plenty of work cut out for GM Brodie Van Wagenen ahead of Spring Training, the Mets have entered the New Year actively pursuing free agents to add depth to the bullpen and utility pieces, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

Tweets