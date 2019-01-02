I don’t think anyone said Céspedes was out for the year. Omar was saying - as has been said since August - anything the Mets get from Céspedes in 2019 is a bonus. They are not counting on him in 2019, which is the right call. Let’s see how they compensate for that.

Ryan Brosky michaelgbaron , Mets claim Cespedes is out for season. Are we really going to lose a former MVP candidate for an entire season and have Lagares or Gonzalez fill the void? We need HARPER. We traded away our TOP OF prospect. We lost our 30 HR, 100RBI guy? We need Harper of Pollock.