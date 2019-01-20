New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11188512_154511658_lowres

2018 Mets Report Card: Jason Vargas, LHP

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 7m

Jason Vargas, LHPPlayer Data: Age: 35, B/T: L/LPrimary Stats: 20 GS, 92 IP, 5.77 ERA, 1.413 WHIP, 8.2 K/9, 2.9 BB/9, 1.8 HR/9, 2.80 K/BBAdvanced Stats: 64 ERA+, 5.02 FIP, 4.42 xFIP, 1.00 GB/

Tweets