Mets puzzle probably doesn’t come with the final piece, and wants you to use rookie pieces.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

I saw this Mets puzzle and it made me wonder if it comes with the final piece, or if you’re just supposed to make it work with no first baseman, and an OF that has Lagares in it every day and no legitimate 4th or 5th OFer.  Asking for a friend. The...

