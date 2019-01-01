New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_11241261_154513410_lowres-1024x682

Bullpen Rumors/Notes: Kimbrel, Red Sox, Phillies, Warren, Wilson, Mets, Angels

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 56s

Some more rumblings on the market for relievers... Prior to this afternoon's agreement between the Phillies and righty David Robertson, &hellip;

Tweets