New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Mets' Brandon Nimmo says why he doesn't fear trade rumors
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 8m
At the beginning of the offseason, Mets OF Brandon Nimmo saw his name swirling around MLB trade rumors, but he wasn't worried one bit.
Tweets
-
James Harden puts the dagger in Warriors https://t.co/hqWL3jlhWzBlogger / Podcaster
-
Kenny Atkinson knows the #Nets' defense is a problem https://t.co/UwY9gX6vhLBlogger / Podcaster
-
One Net set to return from hamstring injury https://t.co/kjy3HT0zeWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @adamgfisher: Exit velos are lower at Citi Field than any other park and this kills the Mets offense at home. If they can figure out the cause of this and fix it (wind patterns, baseball storage conditions?), it is bigger than almost any acquisition.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Kawhi Leonard's return to San Antonio wasn't pretty https://t.co/j7Nj3FYflOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Had Feliciano as my worst Yankee who had previously played for the Mets in here: https://t.co/TiV9L4wZJ58 years ago today, the Yankees signed Pedro Feliciano (never pitched in MLB game for them), which gave Mets a comp pick they used on Michael Fulmer, who they traded for Yoenis Cespedes.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets