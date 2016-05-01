New York Mets

Mets Minors
Dsc_0235-e1471104736801

Mets Announce 12 Minor League Deals

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Minors 13m

Along with the previously reported signings of Gregor Blanco, Dilson Herrera, Rajai Davis, and Ryan O'Rourke, the Mets announced that they have signed RHP Arquimedes Caminero and OF Rymer Liriano to

Tweets