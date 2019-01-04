New York Mets

Mets Police Morning Laziness: rest of world notices Omar says No Cespedes, and notices Wayne in radio booth

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

Is it Groundhog day already?  Everyone is going with Stuff We Knew. SLACKISH REACTION:  As I go through he the news it looks like the rest of the world noticed that Omar put it out there that Cespedes won’t play this season – you may have noticed...

