Sports of The Times: Deep in Winter, Let’s Discuss the Stifling of Starting Pitchers
by: MICHAEL POWELL — NY Times 9s
Leo Mazzone, who coached one of the greatest rotations ever, says baseball is ruining pitchers with strict pitch counts and innings limits. Someone like Noah Syndergaard might want to listen.
