New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Free Agent Profile: Derek Dietrich, IF/LF
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 3m
Derek DietrichPosition: 1B/2B/3B/LFBats/Throws: L/RDate of Birth: 7/18/1989 (29)Traditional Stats: .265/.330/.421, 26 2B, 2 3B, 16 HR, 45 RBIAdvanced Stats: 112 OPS+, 109 wRC+, 0.9 fWAR,
Tweets
-
Mets: we want to get better Fans: how about Bryce Harper? Mets:Blogger / Podcaster
-
Great stat. Nimmo also posted a 91 percent actual catch rate (tied for 10th among OF). His expected catch rate was 89%, so he added 2% based on the opportunities he was presented. #Mets #LGMGreat stuff here from Statcast on Brandon Nimmo. He was 5 outs above average in the OF last year (tied for 25th among OF). Interesting to note that Mets had him play CF at 315 feet (2 feet deeper than 2017) because metrics show he's better coming in. https://t.co/F3hrz6dwZGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Officially official.The @Yankees today announced that they have signed SS Troy Tulowitzki to a one-year Major League contract.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @CAKEMUSIC: I Watched the Video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Dancing In College, and Now I Understand the Necessity of Free-Market Economics https://t.co/ZuFMlLfOb3TV / Radio Personality
-
Treveon Graham is healthy and he adds to an already deep roster. #WeGoHard https://t.co/Z9QSJaZTYnBlogger / Podcaster
-
LA took a look at Robinson, but the big man is glad he found his way to New York. #NewYorkForever https://t.co/UHbzZzcrWxBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets