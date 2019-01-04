New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11294356

Report: Extension Talks For Jacob deGrom Could Be Approaching Artificial Deadline

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

There has been a lot of chatter about the possibility of a long term extension for New York Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom, but there have been precious few negotiations to this point. The sides had …

Tweets