Give blood January 9th, get Mets tickets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
The New York Mets will host their annual Winter Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 9 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. in the Foxwoods Club at Citi Field. Fans donating blood will receive a voucher redeemable for two tickets to a select Mets home game in...
