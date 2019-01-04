New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_0152

Give blood January 9th, get Mets tickets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

The New York Mets will host their annual Winter Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 9 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. in the Foxwoods Club at Citi Field. Fans donating blood will receive a voucher redeemable for two tickets to a select Mets home game in...

Tweets