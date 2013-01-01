New York Mets

WATCH: Jim Duquette says Mets almost landed Ken Griffey Jr. via trade

According to former Mets Assistant GM Jim Duquette, the Mets came very close to landing Ken Griffey Jr in a trade that would have sent some key pieces of the 2000 World Series team in return.

