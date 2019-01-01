New York Mets

Mets Merized

Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Nats Offered Harper Mega-Deal

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 38s

The hot stove continued to simmer on Friday. Let's take a look at what's cooking across Major League Baseball.Nationals Up Their Offer to HarperAccording to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the

