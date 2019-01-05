New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Buttons #2: Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 43s
Some more winter filler from my friend Mike. These are coming in handy buddy! Don’t forget the rest of you are allowed to make submissions! We have 5 weeks to kill. Send to shannon at MetsPolice dot com Meanwhile, why do you think Mike even has these?
Tweets
-
Come to @CitiField for our annual #BloodDrive on Wednesday, January 9. Fans who donate will receive a pair of tickets to a 2019 #Mets game. More Info ? https://t.co/hFT7LLkPrqOfficial Team Account
-
RT @RandomMets: Chris Capuano.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Sign Rymer Liriano https://t.co/HyY69hGoXWBlogger / Podcaster
-
The MLB average for QOPA was 4.50 in 2018. Syndergaard averaged 5.72 for his entire arsenal. That's right in the middle of great quality and excellent quality according to @qopbaseball. #Mets@PitchingNinja #Mets Noah Syndergaard 2018 Pitch Quality 5.72 QOPA (Top 1% MLB) Velocity (Top 3% MLB) Low Rise (Top 3% MLB) Vertical Break (Top 5% MLB) Location (Top 13% MLB) Horizontal Break (Top 38% MLB) @Noahsyndergaard https://t.co/9Kph1eqSv9Blogger / Podcaster
-
Syndergaard posted a 13.6 SwStr% in 2018, which was the 11th-best among starting pitchers with at least 150 IP. #MetsThor. 2018 Highlights. 84 Seconds of ????? https://t.co/c6baQAMf5nBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets sign former #Whitesox outfielder Rymer Liriano to Minor-League contract that will pay him $600,000 if he reaches the big leagues with out clauses to Japan and KoreaBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets