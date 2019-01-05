New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_0154

Mets Buttons #2: Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 43s

Some more winter filler from my friend Mike. These are coming in handy buddy! Don’t forget the rest of you are allowed to make submissions! We have 5 weeks to kill. Send to shannon at MetsPolice dot com Meanwhile, why do you think Mike even has these?

Tweets