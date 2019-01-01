New York Mets

Mack's Mets
From The Desk – Chase Strumpf, Trump vs. Cuba, 2019 WS Winner, Johnny Pesky, Rusty Staub

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 42s

Good morning. Chase Strumpf   - One of the most improved players from 2018 was UCLA infielder Chase Strumpf . A solid...

