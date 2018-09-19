New York Mets

North Jersey
93467a0b-5c3c-4789-b011-35e79240ef74-gan_20180918_pjc_bs5_148.1

New York Mets acquire Keon Broxton from Milwaukee Brewers

by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk North Jersey 1m

The New York Mets traded for outfielder Keon Broxton from the Brewers for pitcher Bobby Wahl, and minor-leaguers Adam Hill and Felix Valerio.

Tweets