New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets acquire Keon Broxton from Milwaukee Brewers
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk — North Jersey 1m
The New York Mets traded for outfielder Keon Broxton from the Brewers for pitcher Bobby Wahl, and minor-leaguers Adam Hill and Felix Valerio.
Tweets
-
Shamorie Ponds was again sensational for St. John's https://t.co/9mkoMwuxBpBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets acquired outfielder Keon Broxton from the #Brewers on Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the defensive specialist from @DPLennon: https://t.co/0LU5OzWbdwBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheDirtyBubble6: Keon Broxton makes the #Mets much better. I break down the trade and the outfield situation check it out https://t.co/tRuDG3hts3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Keon Broxton’s defensive stats last season were weird. He had 11 Defensive Runs Saved in a 9-game span, which is almost impossible. Here’s how he did it. https://t.co/ufX1VCSGa0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Rymer Liriano: 600K in majors, outs for Japan, Korea, camp invite (majors) #metsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
One source said Mets OF depth is now set with the trade of Broxton so doesn't seem another OF move is on the horizon.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets