Mets add to OF depth with trade for Keon Broxton

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 7m

The Mets sent pitchers Bobby Wahl and Adam Hill, along with infielder Felix Valerio to the Brewers for outfielder Keon Broxton. In 2017, Broxton hit 20 HR for Milwaukee but he was unable to follow …

