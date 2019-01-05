New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-broxton-brewers-trade-20190105

Mets acquire OF Keon Broxton from Brewers for Wahl, 2 prospects - NY Daily News

by: @nydailynews NY Daily News 3m

The New York Mets have acquired outfielder Keon Broxton from the Milwaukee Brewers for reliever Bobby Wahl and minor leaguers Adam Hill and Felix Valerio.

Tweets