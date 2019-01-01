New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rosenthal’s Latest: BoSox, JBJ, Mets, Grandal, D. Holland, A’s, Anibal, Astros, Keuchel
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 3m
Of the pricey veterans the Red Sox reportedly considered trading last month, they "pushed" center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. harder …
Tweets
-
Per @Ken_Rosenthal - #Mets showing interest in Derek Holland and Josh Tomlin for starting pitching depth. I like Holland as a LHP. Would help keep Lugo in that shutdown relief role.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This was a gruesome injury https://t.co/2SJQvafjNqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Watch: Justin Wright-Foreman's buzzer-beating trey lifts @HofstraMBB over Northeastern | @newsdaymarcus https://t.co/8cfyJCLoR8Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RogRubin: St. John's playing all its Big East home games at The Garden? AD Mike Cragg is in negotiations for it to happen next season. @NewsdaySports story: https://t.co/Bp8v4hnS70. #sjubbBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Interested In Derek Holland, Josh Tomlin https://t.co/sdSIhswplb #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
logging onto twitter after the hurns injury and seeing my feed covered in the video and still pictures was the worst decision i could’ve madeBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets