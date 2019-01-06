New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
No Peace In This Meal
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m
Creativity. That’s what Brodie’s deal for Keon Broxton seems to be in the name of. Instead of the Mets paying for a center fielder with the extra money they obviously have and can’…
Tweets
-
I’m guessing a trade for one of the best pitchers in baseball would have to return more than this.@michaelgbaron Lagares pwalecki Kay Peterson and Lindsay for Kluber?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Catching up on credit: @JeffPassan and @TBrownYahoo 1st on some Btitton details @BNightengale 1st on chisox offer to mannyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jack_hendon99: Zach Britton has averaged 4.5 BB/9 and 7.3 K/9 over the 79 appearances that have covered his last two years. He has 22 saves in that time. I'm not here to rag on Zach Britton, but any Mets fan who thinks the team missed out by passing up on $13MM a year cannot be helped.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Flagstafffilms: Cubs vs Mets-(Part 2 of 2) 6/23/1963-Polo Grounds-(from the Flagstaff Films baseball home movie archive) https://t.co/hZX236119sBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PJHughes45: If Jose Bautista doesn’t follow you please re-evaluate your existence on this platformBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AdamMcCalvy: The Brewers added a big arm to their bullpen mix plus two young prospects in a Saturday trade that sent Keon Broxton to the Mets. https://t.co/p4ElkMDulABeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets