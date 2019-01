No Peace In This Meal

RT @ jack_hendon99 : Zach Britton has averaged 4.5 BB/9 and 7.3 K/9 over the 79 appearances that have covered his last two years. He has 22 saves in that time. I'm not here to rag on Zach Britton, but any Mets fan who thinks the team missed out by passing up on $13MM a year cannot be helped.