New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_0154

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Wags Is Not Serious and I think neither is Fios

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

WAGS IS NOT SERIOUS:  The Mets acquired Keon Broxton.  WHO?  Well lets look via Baseball Reference. Now let me inflame you with what Wags said… “Keon is a dynamic athlete with the ability to impact the game in the outfield, on the bases and with his...

Tweets