Market Notes: Dozier, Allen, Yanks, Tulo, Mets
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 51s
Free-agent second baseman Brian Dozier's market is "starting to heat up," Jon Heyman of Fancred tweets. On the heels of …
The one player this move may affect the most: Dom Smith. May be tough for Mets to carry Smith and Davis.Beat Writer / Columnist
The New York Mets have acquired J.D. Davis and Cody Bohanek from the Houston Astros in exchange for Ross Adolph, Scott Manea and Luis Santana. Story from @AndersenReports: https://t.co/CV3wCniDQPBlogger / Podcaster
Tons of hard contact. Dude can flat hit and pretty athletic too.Luis Santana was going to be 10th on the Mets list that will still drop tomorrow. We really like the bat and think he stays on the middle infield.Blogger / Podcaster
Luis Santana was going to be 10th on the Mets list that will still drop tomorrow. We really like the bat and think he stays on the middle infield.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Chandler_Rome: Jeff Luhnow called catcher Scott Manea a "key piece" to the deal for the Astros, who are in obvious need of catching depth. "We need more guys. Manea is a guy that we think can move pretty quickly and has a chance to be a big league catcher. That was a big part of it for us.”Beat Writer / Columnist
