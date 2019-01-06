New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-12-04-at-11.10.01-am

Great job by the Robinson Cano foundation!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

  View this post on Instagram   Day 2️⃣ @rc22foundation served over 2000 youth in San Pedro de Macoris in our annual Three Kings Day holiday toy distribution program! A post shared by Robinson Cano (@robinsoncano) on Jan 5, 2019 at 5:22pm PST Add...

Tweets