New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Gettyimages-966131520-e1546798037329

Mets acquire J.D. Davis from Astros

by: Ashley Varela NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 37s

The Astros received minor league outfielder Ross Adolph, catcher Scott Manaea, and infielder Luis Santana in exchange for the third baseman.

Tweets