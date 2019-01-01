New York Mets

Mets Merized
Kevin-plawecki-2

Mets Send Plawecki to Cleveland, Acquire RHP Walker Lockett

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 1m

The New York Mets made another trade on Sunday, sending catcher Kevin Plawecki to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for right-handed starter Walker Lockett and minor-league infielder Sam Haggerty,

Tweets