Indians trade for Mets catcher Plawecki
by: foxsports — Fox Sports 3m
The Cleveland Indians announced the following transaction relative to the Major League 40-man roster: Acquired C Kevin Plawecki from the New York Mets.
Tweets
-
And still looking like a short-term wild card contender. Also, Adolph is clearly a top 30 guy now.Mets have traded 9* prospects this offseason, including three from this year's draft and five top-30 guys (Kelenic, Wahl, Santana, Dunn, Bautista)Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CheezieBreezie: Not giving the ball to Marshawn https://t.co/oeYiVoZU1ABlogger / Podcaster
-
The number 44 has not been kind to the Mets #LGM https://t.co/r7pxvnkNdVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Omy7: @RisingAppleBlog I give BVW a +B and Wilpons an -F. Avg that out and you’ll get my grade. Still a chance to ace it but acquiring a top FA (Harper, Keuchel, Ottavino) and extend deGrom.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Well when you paint it that way ..Mets trade: Jarred Kelenic Justin Dunn Jay Bruce Anthony Swarzak Gerson Bautista Kevin Plawecki Luis Santana Ross Adolph Scott Manea Bobby Wahl Felix Valerio Adam Hill Mets receive: Robinson Canó Edwin Díaz Keon Broxton J.D. Davis Cody Bohanek Walker Lockett Sam HaggertyMinors
-
RT @NYDNSports: Can't keep up with all these Mets moves https://t.co/GmKHWrCSItBlogger / Podcaster
