New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
I?img=%252fphoto%252f2015%252f0715%252fny_ai_plawecki_b1_1296x729

Indians acquire C Plawecki in trade with Mets

by: Buster Olney ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m

The Cleveland Indians have acquired catcher Kevin Plawecki in a trade with the New York Mets.

Tweets