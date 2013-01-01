New York Mets

Mets trade Plawecki to Indians

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 7m

The New York Mets traded catcher Kevin Plawecki to the Cleveland Indians for right-handed pitching prospect Walker Lockett and infielder Sam Haggerty on Sunday, the team announced.The 27-year-old Plawecki is expected to compete for the Indians'...

