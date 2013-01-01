New York Mets

Sporting News
Plawecki-kevin-usnews-010619-ftr-getty_11zhfbw3h8boy1knb2642dzm7o

MLB trade news: Mets send catcher Kevin Plawecki to Indians

by: E.Jay Zarett Sporting News 8s

The Mets also acquired utility player J.D. Davis from the Astros in separate deal.

Tweets