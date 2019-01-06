New York Mets

New York Post
Mets1

D’Arnaud upside, minor league star: What Mets’ busy day of trades means

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3m

The Mets’ abundance of backup catchers meant somebody was a goner, and on Sunday, that somebody became Kevin Plawecki. In a deal to help replenish the farm system, the Mets traded Plawecki to the

Tweets