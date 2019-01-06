New York Mets

The Mets Police
Thumb.aspx_-1

Raise the white flag like Wags will in July when he realizes he has no depth

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 40s

Get this for Wags.  He’s gonna need it. Sign Harper you cheapos. Add Mets Police to Apple News Cool 1987 Style Mets jacket Related

Tweets