The Mets have no depth and Wags better hope nobody needs a day off or ever gets injured – here look…

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

So let’s take a look at this again…. Now today I don’t feel like debating trading for a 36 year old coming off PEDs (I know, I know, we needed a closer, which is why he re-signed Familia a few days later, because we needed TWO closers.) so let’s...

