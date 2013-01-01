New York Mets
Astros, Mets complete 5-player trade
by: Reuters — Yahoo Sports 2m
The New York Mets have traded three minor-leaguers to the Houston Astros for infielder J.D. Davis and minor league infielder Cody Bohanek, both teams announced Sunday. The Astros received outfielder Ross Adolph, catcher Scott Manea and infielder...
