New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Wags is out of his depth
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
SLACKISH REACTION: I was pretty unhappy with my own blogging so far in 2019…there’s been nothing to write about, and I had several busy work days and a caper or too. Well friends, that’s been fixed. Last night I did about 30 posts, over the...
Tweets
-
I was just going to tweet this. Do the #Mets move d’Arnaud and sign Martin Maldonado to back up Ramos?@Jacob_Resnick Circling back to Maldonado?Minors
-
Latest notes: Why #Cubs remain in a bind; explaining #Mets’ latest moves; interesting new job for ex-manager; more. https://t.co/R6hBbu7G1S $TV / Radio Personality
-
“According to sources, rival clubs also have expressed interest in the two remaining catchers behind Ramos: Travis d’Arnaud and Tomas Nido. It is not out of the question that the Mets will trade one and sign a veteran free agent as a replacement.” #Mets https://t.co/FmnGP1NYW7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ChrisVaccaro: Kicking off #NationalBobbleheadDay bright and early. Here’s No. 10 of my personal favorite #bobbleheads: the Bartolo Colon home run piece that has a bobble BELLY! Most of my top 10 have personal meaning, but this is just creatively amazing and I ❤️ the #Mets. https://t.co/rHPGNwg5Y4Blogger / Podcaster
-
36 days until #Mets pitchers and catchers report to Port St. Lucie...Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wrote this a month ago, but there are technical factors to consider when choosing a DFA candidate: https://t.co/XJKJ0waJWaImportant to note after the Mets weekend of trades that their 40-man roster is now full. Davis, Broxton, and Lockett are on the 40.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets