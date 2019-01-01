New York Mets

Mets Merized
Ross-adolph

What the Mets Gave Up For Keon Broxton and J.D. Davis

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 3m

In the span of about 24 hours, the Mets made two additions to their major league roster, acquiring outfielder Keon Broxton from the Brewers and trading for Astros infielder J.D. Davis. In the pro

Tweets