New York Mets

Mets 360
Metsfarm3

Mets Minors: Brodie Van Wagenen doesn’t like prospects

by: David Groveman Mets 360 5m

Since becoming the GM of the Mets Brodie Van Wagenen has made some good and some bad moves. While the Mets have brought aboard Edwin Diaz, Robinson Cano, Jeurys Familia, Wilson Ramos, Rajai Davis, …

Tweets