New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rosenthal: Teams Have Expressed Interest in d’Arnaud, Nido
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 24s
Even after trading Kevin Plawecki to the Cleveland Indians, the New York Mets may not be done dealing their remaining catchers on Major League contracts.As per Ken Rosenthal of the The Athleti
Tweets
-
Thank you, Kevin. Best of luck in Cleveland! (via Kevin Plawecki on Instagram) https://t.co/v5Vp2WNtoZOfficial Team Account
-
Turkoglu: Kanter continuing 'smear campaign' https://t.co/p72AjiI6ZMTV / Radio Network
-
New Post: Rosenthal: Teams Have Expressed Interest in d’Arnaud, Nido https://t.co/URW5vAphsB #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @codball: . @Mets were busy with trades involving former Cape Leaguers this weekend. In addition to previously noted trades involving J.D. Davis and Kevin Plawecki, RHP's Bobby Wahl (@CotuitKettleers '11) and Adam Hill (@ChathamAnglers '17) went to @Brewers as part of deal for Keon BroxtonBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @QBConvention Uni Form Panels from 2015, 2017 and ... https://t.co/VPOlnkmNiUBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's a collision course between the Nets and RHJ. #WeGoHard @cologneloring https://t.co/SVgYIBX9sbBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets