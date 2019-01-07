New York Mets
Report: Wright joining Mets' front office
David Wright was the face of the Mets on the field for the last decade. Now that his playing days are over, New York's longtime captain is reportedly about to start another chapter with the franchise he spent his entire career with. Wright will soon...
