New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
David Wright getting chance in Mets’ front office role
by: Kevin Kernan — New York Post 21s
David Wright has 14 years of MLB experience and 1,558 games on his resume and he will join Brodie Van Wagenen’s rebuilt Mets front office to lend his wisdom and knowledge to the team. The Mets are
Tweets
-
RT @TeamVivalo: hey @garyvee what team did Joe choose? Head over to @EliteSportsNY YouTube to find out.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @EricLeGrand52: Look at the people that add value to your life and make sure you invest your time into themTV / Radio Personality
-
This is a smart move for David Wright and the Mets https://t.co/YOpJOzsgusBlogger / Podcaster
-
To celebrate #NationalBobbleheadDay, RT this to enter to win a @mikepiazza31 bobblehead! #Mets Rules: https://t.co/BRulV216h0Official Team Account
-
Report: Mets to announce David Wright will become Assistant To The General Manager https://t.co/sF3ptYpbcxBlogger / Podcaster
-
David Wright will joins the #Mets' front office as a special assistant to new GM Brodie Van Wagenen, a source confirmed https://t.co/w6vyTeyzpt via @newsdaymarcusBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets