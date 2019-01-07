New York Mets

Report: Mets to announce David Wright will become Assistant To The General Manager

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 16s

I wonder if the Mets will send me the press release. the Mets, who, a baseball source said, will announce Monday that Wright is joining the organization’s front office as a special assistant to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.  Wright reportedly...

