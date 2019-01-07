New York Mets

The Mets Police
Unknown-4

Chick-Fil-A cow standing in front of St. Lucie Mets scoreboard? You’ll look.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 52s

It’s a long winter gang. We got to hang out with our Chick-fil-A partners this morning and spread the news about the St. Lucie West location opening on Thursday. Just four more days! We can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/qQEZ7KDqeu — St. Lucie Mets (@stlucie

Tweets