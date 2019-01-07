New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-30-at-8.36.55-am

Mets release David Wright!!!!!!!!!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

David Wright will assume a new role with the club as Special Advisor to #Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and @GMBVW. In a related move, the organization and David mutually agreed to his release from the current roster. pic.twitter.com/C03PDVR4zO — New York...

Tweets