New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
201901071603577982291

David Wright to become New York Mets special adviser

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 34s

Former New York Mets captain David Wright is becoming a special adviser to chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. In making the announcement Monday, the Mets said the 36-year-old third baseman will be placed on...

Tweets