David Wright Assumes New Role As Special Advisor to COO and GM

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online

The New York Mets announced today that David Wright will assume a new role with the club as Special Advisor to COO Jeff Wilpon and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen.In a related move, the org

