New York Mets

Sporting News
Wright-david-usnews-091418-ftr-getty_v6vphcrf5lte1jjparve9x0qr

David Wright to join Mets front office as special advisor

by: E.Jay Zarett Sporting News 26s

Wright will serve as a special advisor to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and COO Jeff Wilpon, the team announced Monday

Tweets